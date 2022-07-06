Golf outing raises big money

The 2022 Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Golf Invitational raised a record-breaking $100,000 for foundation scholarships, grants and programs that help enhance agricultural communities and support careers in agriculture.

“Raising a record breaking $100,000 will allow the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation to continue our focus to inspire and educate the next generation of agricultural professionals through scholarships, innovative programming and grants. We had a great day connecting with new and loyal supporters while creating awareness around careers in agriculture.” Tara Durbin, Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Board President and Senior Vice President of Agricultural Lending Farm Credit Mid-America.

The event was held June 27 at The Country Club at Muirfield Village and hosted 186 golfers. The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation offers a special thank you to the event sponsors, especially Nationwide, who served as the title sponsor for the event. This successful day would not have been possible without the generous support of sponsors and participants. … Continue reading