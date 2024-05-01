Good advice and common sense

By Barb Lumley

Common sense is defined as the ability to think and behave in a reasonable way and to make good decisions. There are times when individuals are chosen to be in charge and to manage a large area that involves a huge amount of responsibility and contains many different types of inhabitants and activities.

Much knowledge is needed and many difficult decisions have to be made in order to manage successfully and to gain the best benefits for the entire area. It is vital to the situation that “common sense” be used in planning and making decisions.

A good example of someone who uses common sense as they manage and make the necessary decisions is the dairy farmer. It must be applied in order to achieve success. One of the biggest responsibilities is the “herd”. The decisions that are made must be best for them.

If the herd tears down the fence, escapes, and is wandering in all directions, they must first be found, then rounded up, and put back where they came from.