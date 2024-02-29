Good brownies, good friends and good memories

By Barb Lumley

As my granddaughter and I recently welcomed consignors and organized the paperwork for a dairy sale, a good friend stopped by to say “hello” and brought us a plate of brownies. So chocolaty, so filled with nuts, so delicious and so nice of her — brownies are always perfect with a big glass of cold milk.

The first person to put a recipe for “brownies” in a cookbook was Fanny Farmer, who adapted her cookie recipe to be baked in a rectangular pan in the 1896 edition of The Boston Cooking School Cookbook. However, that recipe contained no chocolate. Farmer had made what we today call a blondie. In the late 1890s two advertisements referring to brownies appeared. The first, in the 1897 Sears Roebuck catalog, advertised brownies, but those treats could have been either chocolate or molasses based. In 1906, Fannie Farmer published an updated version of her cookbook that included a blondie recipe and a brownie recipe, both called brownies.… Continue reading