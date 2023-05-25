Good grazing starts with the soil

By Matt Reese

Getting the most out of each bite in the pasture taken by livestock means many hours of management behind the scenes, but the investment offers ample return for the bottom line and long-term future of the farm.

Stuart Heavilin has poured significant time, money and know-how into his rotational grazing operation to maximize the potential of the family’s Harrison County farm, working alongside his wife, children, and parents.

"You know a cow's mouth is maybe 4, 5 inches wide. Take a pair of scissors that wide and try to cut a daily amount of dry forage for that cow. How long is that going to take you? If you have grass that's a foot tall, it's not going to take you very long at all to do it. But if your grass is two inches, three inches tall, it's going to take you awhile," he said. "They can only eat so long.