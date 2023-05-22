Good weather allows for big progress

Farmers achieved substantial planting progress last week, supported by temperate weather and scant precipitation, according to the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 1 percent very short, 8 percent short, 83 percent adequate, and 8 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on May 21 was 59.3 degrees, 2.7 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.57 inches of precipitation, 0.30 inches below average. There were 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 21.

Farmers took advantage of last week's favorable conditions to make significant strides in planting, chemical application, and mowing. Livestock were reported to be in good condition, enjoying green pasture. A mid-week fall in overnight temperatures and wide-spread frost damaged some fruit tree crops in the northern tier of the State. As last week progressed, operators in northwestern counties voiced concerns about the ground becoming excessively dry.