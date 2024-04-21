Governor DeWine Announces Statewide Open Enrollment for H2Ohio Agricultural Incentive Program

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) Director Brian Baldridge announced today that H2Ohio’s agriculture incentive program is now being offered to producers throughout the state.

Governor DeWine launched H2Ohio in 2019 as a comprehensive initiative aimed at addressing various threats to water quality, including harmful algal blooms caused by phosphorus runoff. H2Ohio’s agricultural program, which initially focused solely on farms located in northwest Ohio near Lake Erie, incentivizes farmers to implement science-based, proven best management practices to prevent nutrient runoff and improve water quality.

“H2Ohio is now firmly established in northwest Ohio, giving us the opportunity to take this program to other parts of the state,” said Governor DeWine. “We appreciate the commitment that our current H2Ohio farmers have shown to protecting Lake Erie, and we look forward to engaging more producers across Ohio on how they can contribute to cleaner water throughout the state.”

Statewide enrollment for row-crop producers who farm in Ohio’s 64 counties outside of northwest Ohio’s Western Lake Erie Basin will open next week.… Continue reading