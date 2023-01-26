Gower leaving a legacy of excellence in Ansonia

Darrell Gower, manager of the Ansonia Nutrien Ag Solutions facility, will start the new year by celebrating his 35th anniversary with Nutrien and legacy companies while gearing up for his next adventure — retirement.

“In today’s world, it’s rare to find someone who has been working in the same place for over 30 years,” said Steve Emery, Southern Ohio Division Manager. “The fact that Darrell has been in his position at the Ansonia branch for 35 years speaks volumes about the value of his leadership to his employees, peers, and suppliers. Darrell consistently delivers successful results and is held in the highest regard by those he works with.”

Gower’s passion for agriculture runs deep in his veins — his parents, grandparents, and uncles were all farmers, and growing up on his family farm, he got to experience the agriculture industry from an early age.

“When I would get home from school, I’d always help on the farm.… Continue reading