Grain Bin Rescue Simulator Dedication and Dinner

Please join us in celebrating the new grain bin rescue simulator and safety training center at the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District. We will also have demonstrations of the engulfment and rescue procedures.

The event will be Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. A meal will be provided by Sams Meats at 6:30 p.m. at 82 Spring Hill Road, Clarksville, Ohio 45113

Guest speakers will be:

• U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District

• Paul Stevenson, Sr. Consultant, Risk Management Services, Nationwide Agribusiness

• Tadd Nicholson, Executive Director, Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association.

Register by Sept 1 at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScpXpKuv2EWB5jI98vKTVxzx9Bl324v83EoM8BkuF2wzBalmg/viewform.

Donations to the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District will be greatly appreciated.

Thank you to our supporters: CWJFD Board Members, CWJFD Chief Bob Wysong, John Settlemyre, Settlemyre Seed Company, Goshen Twp. Chief Edward Myers, Antique Power Club, Cargill, Consolidated Grain & Barge, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Merchants National Bank, Aaron Baldwin, Diversified Industrial Services, Doug Morris (Millwright Services), Bill Finkbone, Kings Auto and Frame, Security Fence Group, Patton Concrete, Ohio Corn & Wheat, Washington Twp.… Continue reading