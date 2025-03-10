Grants fund local YAP programming

Eight local Young Agricultural Professionals groups have been awarded $500 grants for educational programming or events they are planning or that have taken place already in 2025.

The local grants are a part of Farm Credit Mid-America’s $100,000 donation to Farm Bureau young leader programs in its six-state region of Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio and Tennessee. Farm Credit Mid-America proudly supports these local grant programs, as well as Ohio Farm Bureau’s annual statewide Young Ag Professionals contests and the YAP Winter Leadership Experience.

Axe Throwing Showdown

This event is targeted to increase interest and involvement and to grow awareness for the YAP program in Crawford, Marion, Morrow and Richland counties. The laid-back, fun, social event will allow YAP members to mingle and get to know each other, and participants will be provided information and materials about Farm Bureau membership and the YAP program, including events like the Winter Leadership Experience, the FUSION conference, various contests, and other leadership opportunities.… Continue reading