Great Plains Ag available at all five Apple Farm Service locations

Apple Farm Service is proud to announce the addition of Great Plains Ag equipment to their Washington Court House, Ohio location. This addition will allow Apple Farm Service to carry equipment, parts, and handle service warranty at all of their five locations.

“We have a positive relationship with Great Plains Ag and are excited to support our area farmers further at our Washington Court House store” said Kent Holmes, marketing manager at Apple Farm Service. “The addition of Great Plains at all five locations will benefit our customers with more available parts, quicker turn around, and less drive time for some.”

Great Plains is an American based and built company headquartered in Selina, Kansas. The company’s origins began in 1976 with their introduction of seeding equipment. Today, the company manufactures innovative tillage, seeding, and planting equipment. They proudly stand behind their slogan of “Harvest Starts Here”.

"Apple Farm Service also wants to share our appreciation for Anderson Equipment, who unfortunately had to close their doors earlier this spring," stated Bill Apple, president and CEO of Apple Farm Service.