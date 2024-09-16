Great Plains Ag enhances field cultivators for higher-speed performance

Working to address the needs of today’s conventional tillage producers, Great Plains Ag has enhanced its tried-and-true field cultivator with a new frame design, new shank system, and new finishing attachments. The new CT8400 and CT8410 Field Cultivators offer greater leveling, weed control, and residue management — now at faster operating speeds.

Available in 24-foot to 51-foot working widths, the new field cultivators are offered with two hitch options: the CT8400 features a constant-level hitch for operation on flat ground and open fields and the CT8410 is a floating hitch model for rougher terrain or fields with lots of variation. Both are ready to order for the 2025 season.

“The floating hitch model offers gauge wheels across the front, including pivoting gauge wheels on the wings, and a patented rocking bolster on the center frame. These features allow the unit to flex while maintaining the same depth, for a uniform, level seedbed – all the way across the machine.… Continue reading