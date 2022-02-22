Great Plains expands seeding solutions with New 50-foot BD7600 Drill

Two years after introducing the revolutionary BD7600 Box Drill line to the market, Great Plains is expanding its seeding solutions with the introduction of the new 50-foot BD7600. Based on producer feedback and industry demand, the BD7600 has received enhancements like the addition of a 50-foot model size, hydraulic drive with DrillCommand capabilities, an exclusive Great Plains Metering System, and a durable, field-tested design.

Now available in widths from 26 feet to 50 feet, the BD7600 also provides producers industry-leading box capacity with up to 3.8 bushels per foot — over 180-bushel capacity for the 50-foot model.

“With the increase in working width and box capacity, the 50-foot BD7600 brings productivity and efficiency together to improve producer profitability. Whether producers need a simple-to-operate, ground drive unit or a technologically-advanced, hydraulic drive unit to overcome field variability, the new BD7600 50-foot sets each operator up for success,”said Sterling Stepp, Great Plains Associate Product Manager.… Continue reading