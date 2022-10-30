Great Plains names new Ohio territory manager

Great Plains Manufacturing, Inc., has named Phil Cobb as the new Great Plains Ag Division Territory Manager for Ohio. Cobb is replacing John Sites, who recently retired after serving as a Great Plains Territory Manager for over 30 years. Cobb will be available to offer sales and service support to Great Plains dealers and customers.

Phil Cobb

Cobb has spent the last 20 years in the agricultural industry. He is a graduate of SUNY Cobleskill, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Ag Technology. Cobb grew up on a dairy and cereal crop farm, and has previously worked for Redline Equipment, AGCO Corporation, and CNH Industrial America, LLC. His agricultural background, familiarity with Great Plains products, and customer service experience make him a valuable asset to dealers and customers throughout Ohio.

… Continue reading