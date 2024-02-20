Great Plains offering narrow transport options

Tony Wisker Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Great Plains visits with Ohio Ag Net’s Joe Everett about their new narrow equipment lineup making it easier for farmers to transport. He also talks about some of the new technology and equipment options. Listen to the full interview above, or read the article below to learn more.

Great Plains is expanding its BD Series drill lineup with a new, narrow-transport model, the BD7410. This 13-foot min-till drill follows in the footsteps of the BD7600, offering the same seeding consistency and durability, while filling the void for producers who need a smaller drill that is simple to operate and transports easily. With a transport width of under 10 feet, the BD7410 maneuvers narrow roadways, bridges, field entrances, and gates.

“The BD7410 brings our 1300 drill into the BD era, making transport easy with excellent ground clearance and a simple folding process. Once the two transport locks are released, the drill folds and unfolds with a lever in the tractor cab.… Continue reading