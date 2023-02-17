Great Plains partners with Bayer in supporting regenerative agriculture

Great Plains Mfg. is teaming up with ForGround by Bayer to support the adoption of regenerative ag practices. Great Plains and ForGround by Bayer are committed to helping growers overcome barriers, reduce risks, and provide tools and resources to assist in the successful adoption of these practices. Great Plains was strategically selected to join ForGround by Bayer’s “grower support networks” alongside other innovative companies in the agriculture space.

With over 45 years of experience manufacturing quality equipment, Great Plains has a strong focus on providing producers with a holistic, systems-based approach to soil management by offering innovative, agronomic solutions that support profitability, sustainability, and regenerative agriculture practices. Great Plains is helping producers adopt regenerative agriculture practices by:

• Supporting soil health — Great Plains encourages producers to plant cover crops and companion crops to promote soil health and sustainable cropping systems. By utilizing tools such as the BD7600 Box Drill or the Turbo-Seeder attachment on a true vertical tillage tool like the VT1100 Turbo-Max, operations can successfully establish cover crops to sustain soil microbial life, armor the soil surface from extreme temperatures and intense rainfall, cycle nutrients, and begin to regenerate soils for future generations. … Continue reading