Great weather for the 60th Farm Science Review

The 60th annual Farm Science Review, sponsored by the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) at The Ohio State University, came to a close at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center after welcoming 114,589 visitors during the course of the three-day event and showcasing the latest in agricultural innovations.

“We’ve received great feedback in terms of the value that Farm Science Review offers to both attendees and exhibitors. It provides a venue for forging new business partnerships and the transfer of knowledge among people involved in different areas of agriculture,” said Nick Zachrich, show manager.

With more than 600 exhibitors, the latest in agricultural technology, presentations by subject matter experts from Ohio State and OSU Extension, and hands-on learning opportunities, there is literally something for everyone at Farm Science Review (FSR).

Beef farmer Addie Hubbard from Meigs County attended the farm show years ago as a high schooler and brought her two children this year “just for the experience and to see agriculture in a way that they can’t see at home.” … Continue reading