Greater Cleveland Food Bank receives pork donation from OPC

In northeast Ohio, one in seven people is food insecure — a challenge the Greater Cleveland Food Bank is working to solve in the communities they serve. Getting nutritious, high-quality protein is a particular concern for those in need, which is why the annual assistance from Ohio’s pig farmers through their Pork Power program is especially beneficial.

This year, the Ohio Pork Council (OPC) is providing the Greater Cleveland Food Bank with $3,000 of funds to aid the nonprofit in fighting food insecurity by purchasing sustainably raised and nutrient-rich pork protein.

“I can’t stress enough how important these donations are to make sure that we’re getting the food out to the people who need it the most,” Karen Pozna, Director of Communications and Events said, “The need is still greater than ever.”

Over 400,000 people and nearly 52 million pounds of food were served in 2023 alone, covering Ashland, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Richland counties.… Continue reading