Gross hired as OCA Manager of Member Services Industry Education

Zane Gross III of Ashland was recently named the Manager of Member Services and Industry Education for the Ohio Cattleman’s Association (OCA) and Ohio Beef Council.

His responsibilities include implementing membership marketing efforts, member services and revenue development activities, including event sponsorships and advertising sales and engaging with industry partners and OCA Members. Ohio Beef Council educational responsibilities include checkoff communications, quality assurance and youth education programs.

Gross leaves his current position as the Operations Manager and Sales Lead for E. R. Boliantz Packing Co. He is a 2017 graduate of The Ohio State University and a meat science expert. Through his role at Boliantz, he worked closely with area cattle feeders and served as the Ashland County Cattlemen’s Association president.

Gross was the 2021 recipient of the OCA Young Cattleman of the Year award and attended the NCBA YCC leadership program. He, and his wife, Courtney, and their three young children, own and operate Buckeye Creek Angus, a growing seedstock operation.