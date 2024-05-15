Groundbreaking highlights early progress at Ohio Expo Center

By Matt Reese

On May 13, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and representatives from the Ohio Expo Center & State Fairgrounds broke ground on two buildings to revitalize the fairgrounds in Columbus, the Ohio Showcase Building and the new agriculture building.

Angela Krile, Ohio Expositions Commission chair, was on hand for the event and pleased with the progress so far.

"We had the official groundbreaking today, but we have broken ground here a while ago and there's lots of ground being moved behind us as we speak. We are in the process of the first phase of the master plan for the Expo 2050 Task Force that the Governor commissioned to try to envision the fair of the future — a fairgrounds that could be used 365 days the year for amazing events," Krile said. "We have three phases that we're working on right now. One is infrastructure — the things under our feet that we don't see but are needed to keep these fairgrounds running.