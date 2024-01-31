Growers and retailers needed for a new project: Understanding yield response to K applications in Ohio

By John Fulton and Aaron Heilers

Potassium (K) is a key nutrient for growing profitable crops in Ohio. Recently in Ohio, consultants, retailers, and farmers have been concerned that soil K values have been decreasing. One cause for this decrease is higher soybean and corn yields leading to higher K removal rates in grain harvested from Ohio fields. Further, moving to annual applications of P and K for corn-soybean rotations has been the trend over the past decade. This approach of annual applications follows the concept of feeding the plants for corn and soybean production and it has provided profitable returns to Ohio farmers. Certain areas in Ohio also note yield response to K in lieu of the Tri-State Recommendations for K in corn and soybeans.

As a response to concerns over K recommendations, the Ohio AgriBusiness Association, the 4R Nutrient Council, and The Ohio State University have partnered to initiate a new project looking at yield response to K applications across Ohio.… Continue reading