Growing beans and farming on screens

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

Anyone who grew up in an agricultural setting understands the countless opportunities to learn on a farm. Unfortunately, though, the vast majority of students today do not get the chance to grow up in agriculture. Fortunately for those students, GrowNextGen is able to bring agriculture to their classrooms.

“I was really looking for a way for my students to learn about life science through authentic means. We talk all the time about collecting data and being good scientists in the classroom but it’s hard to actually make it happen,” said Kayla Mintz, 8th grade science teacher at Gahanna Middle School East in Franklin County. “Now we have 5-gallon buckets and we are actively growing soybeans. The students are testing height, how many leaves, the types of flowers. They are conducting their own research and collecting data on the soybean plants and learning all of our life science standards through that and we keep adding to it.… Continue reading