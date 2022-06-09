Growing beer at Barn Talk Hops

By Brianna Gwirtz, OCJ field reporter

No matter where you travel in Ohio these days, you’re not far from a craft brewery. According to the Ohio Craft Brewers Association, the state has 398 craft breweries, ranking fifth in total production in the United States. The rise in craft breweries has led to an increase in demand for local hops.

Hops are an essential ingredient in beer, adding bitterness to counteract the sweetness of the malt. USDA records from the late 1800s show that hops were grown across many counties in the state, but their popularity waned in the early 1900s due to Prohibition and plant disease pressure. A re-energized interest in local brews and local products over the last decade has resurged the demand for hop production in Ohio.

Barn Talk Hops in Medina County, owned by Mike and Jenny Napier, is working to fill the need for locally grown hops.