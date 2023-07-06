Growing crops and social media followers

By Brianna Gwirtz, OCJ field reporter

What do content creation, grain farming and cheerleading have in common? To most, the answer may seem elusive, but for Zoe Kent, these seemingly disparate elements have defined her life and career. From the fields to the vibrant screens of social media, Zoe has transitioned from her role as a farmer into an influential online persona.

As the eighth generation on her family’s Crawford County farm, Kent can’t recall a time when she wanted to be anything but a farmer.

“Maybe when I was in fifth grade, I thought about being a hairdresser, but I got over that pretty quickly,” Kent said with a smile.

As a child and a teenager, Kent was involved in a lot of extracurricular activities including 4-H, FFA and cheerleading. Her high school cheerleading career followed her into college, where she participated on the Ohio State University team while pursuing a degree in agricultural business.