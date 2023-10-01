Growing Soybeans, Raising Livestock, and the Importance of Teamwork

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

This episode of the Ohio Field Leader Podcast follows along with the Ohio Field Leader Roadshow and features Rusty Goebel, Williams County farmer and Vice President of the Ohio Soybean Council. Dusty and Rusty discuss crop and livestock production in the Northwest corner of the state, and the importance of teamwork on the farm and with family members, employees, and commodity organizations.

… Continue reading