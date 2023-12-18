GrowNextGen connecting teachers and farmers

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

GrowNextGen originated with forward-thinking farmers looking to educate Ohio’s young people about agriculture.Funded by Ohio soybean farmers and their checkoff, GrowNextGen started over 10 years ago focusing on creating content that could be used by a traditional science teacher and easily implemented in their classroom. The goal is to link science to soybean production and highlight the many careers available in the soybean industry. To date, an entire curriculum has been developed in life science, food science, biotechnology that is being used by teachers throughout Ohio and around the country.

Mike Heffelfinger, a farmer from Van Wert County who serves on the Ohio Soybean Council Board of Trustees, has been pleased with the incredible success of the program.

"We work with the GrowNextGen folks quite a bit. They have been wonderful to work with over the years and they're very enthusiastic about agriculture," Heffelfinger said. "They are trying to make the students aware of the importance of agriculture to not just our state, but to our country and how they could become involved in agriculture, even though they may not have grown up on a farm."