GrowNextGen Tour highlights

By Matt Reese

Courtesy of the Ohio Soybean Council, the Ohio Ag Net and Ohio’s Country Journal will be helping showcase agriculture to students around the state through the 2022 GrowNextGen Tour.

GrowNextGen was launched in 2014 with funding from the soybean checkoff through the Ohio Soybean Council and Ohio soybean farmers. The program provides teachers with free, high quality STEM units and lessons that bring agriculture principles and practices into the science classroom. With a primary focus on biology, chemistry, food science and environmental science standards, GrowNextGen includes e-learning courses and a network of educators and industry leaders to answer questions and provide resources to support the lessons. The goal of the program is to increase student interest in careers related to food production. Career videos and discussion guides describing career pathways allow teachers to give students a look into multiple careers they might not have considered.

Ronda Uresti-Forman and Kathleen Moore are pipetting their soy biodiesel they created to fuel their pop-pop boats at the July 28 GrowNextGen workshop and tour stop at Global Impact STEM Academy.