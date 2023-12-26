H2Ohio and OACI Update

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

“The H2Ohio program is in an expansion time period,” said Jordan Hoewischer, Director of Water Quality and Research for Ohio Farm Bureau. “We have had funding from the State of Ohio to expand from the original 14 counties to 24 counties. We are now adding additional counties. We have had very high enrollment in the voluntary program by farmers in those Western Lake Erie Basin Counties. There are a couple million acres currently enrolled, and there are a couple thousand farmers implementing a number of identified conservation practices on those acres. It shows that if it is a good voluntary program is offered, farmers to participate.”

Further expansion and enrolling additional acres across more watersheds is the next step. “As we roll further across the state and cross into more watersheds, we hope to continue the promotion and raise the awareness of farmers that may not have been as wrapped-up in water quality issues and the programs available,” said Hoewischer.… Continue reading