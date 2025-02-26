H2Ohio celebrates over 200 wetlands

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz announced funding for eight new wetland projects, bringing the grand total of H2Ohio wetlands in Ohio to 203.

“We’re excited to celebrate this important milestone of more than 200 H2Ohio wetland projects,” DeWine said. “Science and data tell us that improving Ohio’s water quality will take time, but over the long run, we know that every H2Ohio wetland will contribute to preventing algal blooms and keeping Ohio’s waterways clean.”

A total of $7.7 million in H2Ohio grant funding will support the eight new wetland projects located in the Western Lake Erie Basin (WLEB) counties of Williams, Lucas, Wood, Hancock, and Ottawa. H2Ohio has taken a targeted approach to improving water quality in the WLEB due to the region’s impact on Lake Erie. Of all H2Ohio wetlands, 105 are working to improve water quality in the WLEB.… Continue reading