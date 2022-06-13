H2Ohio conservation practices to be assessed through new partnership with Blanchard River Demonstration Farms

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is excited to announce a new agreement with the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation (OFBF) and Blanchard River Demonstration Farms to assess the agronomic and economic impacts of H2Ohio Best Management Practices (BMPs), the program’s agricultural measures implemented to reduce nutrient runoff into Ohio’s waterways.

BMPs are the core of ODA’s portion of Governor Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio Initiative to improve water quality in Ohio. They are being implemented on farmland across the Western Lake Erie Basin (WLEB). The goal of the agreement is to evaluate the practices to allow for more informed farmer and policy-making decisions.

“Collaborating with the Ohio Farm Bureau and the Blanchard River Demonstration Farms will provide essential research and data that allows H2Ohio to continue to grow and evolve,” said Dorothy Pelanda, Ohio Department of Agriculture Director. “These efforts are imperative for the long-term health of our program.”

Five of the seven H2Ohio BMPs will be assessed: Manure Incorporation, Subsurface Placement, Nutrient Management Planning, Cover Crops, and Variable Rate Technology.