H2Ohio deadline approaching

Voluntary Nutrient Management Plans (VNMP) are due soon in the 10-county expansion area of Governor Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio Initiative. Producers enrolled in H2Ohio need to submit a VNMP by March 31 to apply for the next phase of program incentives.

Approximately 800 producers in the expansion area enrolled more than 600,000 acres of cropland into the H2Ohio program last fall. This represents more than 38% of the cropland in the project area — Crawford, Erie, Huron, Marion, Ottawa, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Shelby, and Wyandot counties.

All enrolled producers must submit a completed VNMP, which is the base best management practice (BMP), to their local Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) to receive incentive payments before signing up for additional practices in the spring. A VNMP tells producers where to place fertilizer, how much, and when.

H2Ohio participants in the expansion area are also reminded to submit required documentation if they are enrolled in the overwintering cover crop and conservation crop rotation/small grains practices. … Continue reading