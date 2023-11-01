H2Ohio deadline to plant cover crops extended

Due to a late harvest and adverse weather conditions, the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is extending the 2023 H2Ohio program deadline for planting overwintering cover crops.

H2Ohio producers enrolled in the 24 counties of the Western Lake Erie Basin will have until Nov. 15, 2023, to plant overwintering cover crops.

For more information about the H2Ohio Program or the extended deadline to plant cover crops, please contact your local Soil and Water Conservation District.