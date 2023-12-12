H2Ohio expansion announced

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the expansion of H2Ohio, the state’s comprehensive, data-driven strategy to improve water quality throughout Ohio.

Since launching in 2019, H2Ohio has primarily focused on water infrastructure replacement in low-income areas, statewide wetland creation, and the reduction of agricultural runoff into Lake Erie. The new H2Ohio Rivers program will expand the initiative’s overall goals to also focus on improving and maintaining the health of Ohio’s large rivers.

“We know that river health in Ohio has improved tremendously in the last several decades, but there is still more work to do,” DeWine said. “Water is one of Ohio’s greatest assets, and my administration is dedicated to protecting this invaluable resource.”

The expansion of H2Ohio is taking place with support from the Ohio General Assembly, which allotted approximately $270 million in funding to H2Ohio in the state’s current operating budget. Of the total funds, around $47 million is dedicated to the H2Ohio Rivers program over the biennium to support the work of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (Ohio EPA), Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA), and various local partners to examine a variety of issues impacting river health. … Continue reading