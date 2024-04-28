H2Ohio moves statewide, plus other updates

By Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg

Since Governor DeWine initially launched H2Ohio in 2019 there have been some ups and downs, but ultimately the program has made positive impacts in farm efficiency, funding opportunities and water quality.

H2Ohio began as a comprehensive initiative aimed at addressing various threats to water quality, including harmful algal blooms caused by phosphorus runoff. H2Ohio’s agricultural program, which first focused solely on farms located in northwest Ohio counties in the Lake Erie watershed, incentivizes farmers to implement science-based, proven best management practices to prevent nutrient runoff and improve water quality.

On April 19, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) Director Brian Baldridge announced that H2Ohio's agriculture incentive program is now being offered to producers across Ohio. The brief statewide enrollment for row-crop producers who farm in Ohio's 64 counties outside of northwest Ohio's Western Lake Erie Basin is from April 22 through May 6 seeking to enroll 500,000 acres into the program.