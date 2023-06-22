H2Ohio update

By Matt Reese

Legislators in Columbus are hashing out the details of the state budget due by the end of the month and one of the top agricultural priorities is continued funding for the H2Ohio Program. Gov. Mike DeWine proposed the largest-ever allocation for the program as his administration seeks to move H2Ohio beyond the Lake Erie Watershed to fund water quality/nutrient management practices on farms statewide. Ohio’s Senators have proposed less as the deadline for a balanced budget looms on July 1.

“The nice thing for us is if we look at the executive budget and this rolls through the legislature, there’s still that commitment to working with farmers and putting those practices on the ground, even more so in this budget as there’s a lot of conversation about taking some of those practices and moving them throughout the state,” said Janelle Mead, CEO of the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts CEO.… Continue reading