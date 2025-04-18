Handful of ag-related bills moving in the Ohio legislature

By Peggy Kirk Hall, Attorney and Director, Agricultural & Resource Law Program

Proposals that would formally designate several “ag-related days” in Ohio, allow Ohio Farm Bureau to provide healthcare benefit coverage to its members, regulate imitation meat and egg products, and expand homemade food production opportunities are receiving attention in the Ohio legislature. Here’s a summary of the bills and where they stand in the legislative process.

H.B. 65 – Agriculture Appreciation Act

The Ohio House of Representatives passed H.B. 65 on April 2, and the bill was introduced in the Senate on April 8. Sponsored by Rep. Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) and Rep. Bob Peterson (R-Sabina), the act proposes the following official designations:

“FFA Week” as the week ending with the last Saturday in February.

“4-H Week” as the week ending with the second Saturday of March.

“Agriculture Day” on March 21.

“National Farmers Market Week” as the first full week of August.

