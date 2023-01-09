Hannewald wins 2023 AFBF Discussion Meet

Ohio Farm Bureau Young Agricultural Professional Mike Hannewald of Lucas County is the winner of the 2023 American Farm Bureau Discussion Meet. The contest was held as part of the 104th American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The Discussion Meet simulates a committee meeting where discussion and active participation are expected from each participant. Participants build basic discussion skills, develop a keen understanding of important agricultural issues and explore how groups can pool knowledge to reach consensus and solve problems.

Hannewald developed a strong interest in farming while growing up on the family farm, just outside of Waterville, and became very active in 4-H and FFA. A Lucas County Farm Bureau member, he earned his bachelor’s degree in agronomy from The Ohio State University. He is an agronomist and precision farming adviser for Beck’s Hybrids, covering northern Ohio and northeastern Indiana and remains actively involved on the family farm.… Continue reading