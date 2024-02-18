Happy National FFA Week

By Morgan Anderson, National FFA Eastern Region Vice President from the Amanda-Clearcreek Chapter in Fairfield County and OCJ FFA reporter

I just got back from spending 10 days in Japan for my international immersion experience with my National Officer Team. While we were there, we did quite literally a little bit of everything from farm tours to sightseeing. We even visited two local high schools and met their FJA chapters. FFJ is a sister organization of FFA so formally it’s called the Future Farmers of Japan and it was so eye opening to see students halfway around the world doing the same concepts of work-based learning, career technical education and trying to work for a better future in agriculture. I think that’s an experience I’m honestly never going to forget.

Now as we look ahead, we are entering National FFA week and I am so excited.