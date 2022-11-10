Hard work and determination behind Ohio’s success at World Dairy Expo

By Joel Penhorwood, Ohio Ag Net

It is a spectacle unique among livestock shows — the World Dairy Expo’s Parade of Champions highlights the top animals at the show. Exhibitors lead their banner-draped cattle through a dark arena, across colored shavings (gray in 2022), illuminated by a lone spotlight. The eyes of World Dairy Expo attendees and interested parties from around the globe are fixed on the focus of that spotlight.

A few Ohioans found themselves the in the world’s dairy spotlight as participants in the Parade of Champions at the 2022 World Dairy Expo held in Wisconsin Oct. 2 to Oct. 7. One of them was 14-year-old Colton Thomas from Champaign County, donning white pants, a bow tie and suspenders with his now world-famous Holstein Senior Three-Year-Old Cow, Ms. Triple-T Grateful-ET.

“I was pretty nervous going into it. My body was shaking and my cow was pretty nervous going in, but once we got going, we found the rhythm.… Continue reading