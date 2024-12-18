Harrison County Resident pens first children’s book

Yvonne A. Ackerman, owner of The Market at Gladman Farms, announced the release of her first children’s book, Dylan’s Dream: Bucky at the County Fair (Publisher: Palmetto Publishing).

Dylan’s Dream provides children a glimpse of what it takes to raise, show and sell a livestock animal at the county fair.

From breaking to lead and grooming to showing the animal in an arena, Dylan’s Dream guides boys and girls through each step in the process for preparing to show their own animal at a county fair and the subsequent sale of the animal.

Promoting farming to America’s youth, Dylan’s Dream invites readers to chase their own agricultural ambitions, inspiring future generations of farmers. Dylan’s Dream is available online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and by contacting The Market at Gladman Farms.

Yvonne A. Ackerman, holds a B.S. in agricultural communications from The Ohio State University and worked in the rural electric cooperative industry for over 13 years, earning several state and national communication awards before retiring to focus on her health.… Continue reading