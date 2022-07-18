Harsh re-elected to NCGA Corn Board

Ohio Corn & Wheat (OCW) celebrated the re-election of Kelly Harsh to the Corn Board of the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA).

Harsh grows corn, wheat and soybeans on her operation in Delaware County, Ohio, and serves as current Chair of the Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association. In 2021, she was appointed to serve in a vacant seat on NCGA’s Corn Board. Additionally, she has since served as NCGA board liaison to the Risk Management Action Team and the Finance Committee.

“As farmers represent a smaller and smaller percentage of the population, boards such as NCGA serve a vital function,” Harsh said. “We have the power to shape policies that will allow us to continue providing an abundant source of feed, fiber and fuel in a rapidly changing world.”

For the past year, Harsh's first priority in her role on the Corn Board has been for NCGA to effectively represent its federation of states by listening to grower needs nationwide.