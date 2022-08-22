Hartford Junior Fair donate pork to Ohio Association of Foodbanks

The Ohio Association of Foodbanks received a donation of processed pork from the Hartford Junior Fair youth livestock auction. The donation of nearly 6,500 pounds of pork, will benefit the clients of the Food Pantry Network of Licking County. The donation comes from the annual 4-H and FFA junior fair exhibitors’ livestock auction, where Englefield Oil Company and Duchess Shops, Heartland Bank, Licking County Farm Bureau and Intel purchased livestock from the auction and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) processed the meat.

"We are so grateful to see so many organizations coming together to support the youth involved in 4-H and the FFA and turning it into a generous protein donation for our network of food pantries in Licking County," said Chuck Moore, executive director of the Food Pantry Network of Licking County. "This year the donation comes during a time where we are seeing an increased demand for food assistance due to inflation putting a strain on family budgets.