Hartschuh named Extension field specialist for dairy management and precision livestock

Jason Hartschuh has been hired as field specialist, dairy management and precision livestock for Ohio State University Extension in The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES).

Hartschuh, who previously served as an OSU Extension educator for agriculture and natural resources, will begin his new position Nov. 1, said Jacqueline Kirby Wilkins, associate dean and director, OSU Extension.

“In this important position, Jason will provide leadership for developing and implementing a comprehensive Extension and applied research agenda in dairy management and precision livestock farming,” Wilkins said.

Hartschuh will focus on providing unbiased research and education in precision livestock farming, dairy market conditions and policy, dairy facility design for animal welfare, livestock facility ventilation, and dairy calf and heifer care. He will also work to bridge connections between livestock nutritionists and agronomists to help produce high-quality, low-cost feeds.

"We are very pleased to have Jason on board as a field specialist to work collaboratively within Extension and in cross-disciplinary efforts with CFAES and other college professionals," said Sam Custer, interim assistant director, Agriculture and Natural Resources, OSU Extension.