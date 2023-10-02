Harvest heating up across Ohio

Despite a round of midweek showers last week, harvest activity pushed ahead, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 6 percent very short, 46 percent short, and 48 percent adequate. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on October 1 was 65.3 degrees, 5.3 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.45 inches of precipitation, 0.28 inches below average. There were 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 1.

Farmers reported that last week's rainfall slowed the corn and soybean harvest in western counties. Eighty-eight percent of corn was in or past dent, 51 percent was mature, and 4 percent was harvested. Corn for silage was 75 percent harvested. Eighty-three percent of soybeans were dropping leaves and 7 percent of soybeans were harvested. Corn and soybean condition were 74 and 70 percent good to excellent, respectively.