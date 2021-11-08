Harvest is winding down in Ohio

Bill Daugherty

Things were going well until last Friday. My son was running corn and heard a thud. We came to find out that the final drive came apart on one side of the combine. We were in a panic mode and with all the nice weather we had we ended up driving to Indiana to get a new final drive.

We hated to lose a couple of nice days. We contacted our neighbors and they were gracious enough to help us on some beans. We have just 10 acres of hill ground of beans to finish up and beans will be complete.

We did high moisture corn last week. We feel good about what we got in. Obviously Thanksgiving is always the goal, but if we don’t get done by Thanksgiving hopefully we’ll be done in early December, depending on Mother Nature. We ran a bottom over by Killbuck Creek and still had some water laying in some of the swales.… Continue reading