Harvest not in full swing quite yet

Kyle Nietfeld

We’ve seen a little bit of corn shelled and some guys are starting to cut some of the April beans. We haven’t personally done anything yet. I think we’re looking at the end of the week. There’s a chance for rain Wednesday, so that might change things. We do need the rain, so we won’t complain about it. If it doesn’t rain, I’d say by the end of the week we will be cutting some soybeans. We’ve got some green stem beans that are dry in spots and then green other areas. A rain might average the moisture out across the field.

We just had some patches of white mold here and there in few fields. It dried off so it hasn’t really spread much. We haven’t had a significant rain here in a couple weeks.

There's been a little tar spot showing up here in the county and then some leaf blights, but nothing major.