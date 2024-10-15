Harvest pace remains ahead of average

Rains across northern Ohio momentarily slowed harvest, while the rest of the State remained abnormally dry, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 59% short to very short for week ending on Oct. 13. The average temperature last week was 56.1 degrees, 2.1 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.24 inches of precipitation last week, 0.37 inches below average. There were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Oct. 13.

Farmers reported that soybeans lost to pod shatter because of the excessive dryness began to germinate in fields. Combine and field fires have also been reported with the very dry conditions. Ninety- two percent of corn was in or past the mature stage and 34% was harvested for grain. Corn for silage was 95% harvested. In soybeans, 97% were dropping leaves and 62% were harvested. Corn and soybean conditions were 40 and 39% good to excellent, respectively.