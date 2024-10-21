Harvest progress heats up as temperatures cool down

Corn and soybean harvest continued to progress quickly, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 68 percent short to very short for week ending on October 20. The average temperature last week was 49.0 degrees, 3.1 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.31 inches of precipitation last week, 0.36 inches below average. There were 6.0 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 20.

Despite continued very dry conditions, cooler temperatures put less pressure on pastures. Wheat and cover crops were being planted. Pepper and cabbage harvest continued as vegetable growers kept on eye on potentially season ending frosts in the coming weeks. Ninety-seven percent of corn was in or past the mature stage and 51 percent was harvested for grain. Seventyeight percent of soybeans were harvested. Corn condition was 40 percent good to excellent. Fourth cuttings of alfalfa hay and other dry hay were 95 percent complete.