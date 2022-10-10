Harvest progress hit and miss

Nathan Birkemeier

We have not started with harvest yet. Everything is really close. I’m thinking this weekend or early next week we’ll be able to get in the field. Everything is looking really good. We’ve had a couple days of frost. It definitely is going to help some of the leaves drop that are still kind of hanging on there by a thread, but for the most part the leaves all are down.

The frost definitely held off long enough to where everything matured to the point where the frost isn’t going to hurt us. We do have some double-crop beans and we always hope for a couple more growing days for those. I would guess they are somewhere in the 20-bushel range. I’m happy with the way they look. They’re really green and they had plenty of moisture, so hopefully we just filled as many pods as we could before the frost.… Continue reading