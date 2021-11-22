Harvest progress slowed by cold, wet conditions

Ohio corn and soybean harvests were hampered by cold, wet field conditions, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. The average temperature for the week was 40.5 degrees Fahrenheit, 0.7 degrees below normal. The statewide average precipitation was 0.56 inches, 0.07 inches below normal. There were 3.4 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending November 21.

Ohio farmers made very slow progress last week due to wet fields that were slow to dry because of cold weather. Corn for grain harvest continued to trend near the 5-year average. Soybean harvest was behind both last year and the 5-year average. Farmers with crops left to harvest said the remaining harvest will be long and slow due to predicted weather. Cold, wet weather that accompanied late planted wheat made for stands that were in worse condition than this time last year.

