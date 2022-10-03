Harvest progressing

Minimal rain during the previous week enabled farmers to make considerable progress as they harvested row crops and planted winter wheat, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Minimal to nonexistent levels of precipitation were observed in southern and western portions of the State, which contributed to ongoing soil dryness. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 20 percent very short, 11 percent short, 66 percent adequate, and 3 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending October 2 was 53.7 degrees, 6.2 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.51 inches of precipitation, 0.20 inches below average. There were 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 2.

Corn dented progress was 93 percent complete, 59 percent of the crop was mature, and 7 percent of corn was harvested for grain. Corn harvested for silage was 85 percent complete. Corn condition was rated 64 percent good to excellent.